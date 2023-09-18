Rising Construction Activities Globally To Drive The Concrete Superplasticizer Market 2023-2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing demand for the concrete superplasticizers in residential sector

Mounting population and the need for efficient infrastructure to accommodate the rising population Rising construction activities globally

Restraints

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials

Opportunities



Increasing infrastructure spending and growing construction projects in countries Improving global infrastructure coupled with technological advancements

Challenges

Complications related to transportation and stringent regulations imposed by governments

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:



Based on Product, the market is studied across Modified Lignosulfonates, Polycarboxylic Acids, Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehyde, and Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde. The Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehyde is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Concrete, the market is studied across High-Performance Concrete, Precast Concrete, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Shotcrete. The Shotcrete is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period. Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

The report answers questions such as:

Companies Mentioned



Arkema Group

BASF SE

CAC Admixtures

Enaspol a.s.

Euclid Chemical Company

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. by Saint-Gobain

Hebei Yida Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

MAPEI S.p.A.

Rain Carbon Inc.

Rhein-Chemotechnik GMBH

Sika Corporation

Sure Chemical Co., Ltd.

W. R. Grace & Co. by Standard Industries Weifang Beacon Chemical Building Materials Co., Ltd.

