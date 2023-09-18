Ashok Leyland Inks Mou With Up Govt To Set Up E-Bus Manufacturing Unit In State

Lucknow, Sept 16 (KNN)

Ashok Leyland has signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up its electric manufacturing unit in state.

This new unit is likely to begin operations in 18 months.







“Ashok Leyland is setting up its electric vehicles manufacturing unit in the state. We gave them four to five choices. It has narrowed down the choice to the land of Scooters India Limited in Lucknow. About 70-acre land of SIL will be given to the company for the purpose,” said infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh.



He added that an investment of Rs 200 to Rs 500 crore will be made in the first phase. It will invest Rs 1,000 crore later. The company also proposes to manufacture batteries later.

“The MoU signed today by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Ashok Leyland to establish a manufacturing plant in the state reaffirms our commitment to shaping the future of the commercial vehicle industry. We are excited to venture into the vibrant state of Uttar Pradesh, and confident that this new facility will contribute positively to our shared objectives of generating employment opportunities and promoting sustainable mobility in India,” Chairman Ashok Leyland Dheeraj Hinduja wrote on X.

As per reports, the company would initially manufacture 2,500 buses annually. The capacity would be ramped up to 5,000 later.



The CM has asked the company to start manufacturing at the unit before Kumbh Mela-2025 as the state government would be buying new electric vehicles for the grand event.

(KNN Bureau)