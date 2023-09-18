Prosecutors look for hushing Trump through gag command

(MENAFN) United States District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has opened a redacted replica of an administration filing in which superior counsel Jack Smith demanded a “narrow, well-defined” gag command towards previous Leader Donald Trump in an illegal case associated to a supposed plot to flip the 2020 presidential election.



The superior counsel's department stated that Trump has been broadcasting “disparaging and inflammatory public posts on Truth Social on a near-daily basis regarding the citizens of the District of Columbia, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses.”



Trump’s declarations are “intended to undermine public confidence in an institution—the judicial system—and to undermine confidence in and intimidate individuals—the Court, the jury pool, witnesses, and prosecutors,” they stated in previous week's filing issued on Friday, establishing counterparts to “his previous public disinformation campaign regarding the 2020 presidential election.”



