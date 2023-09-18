Ukraine's Air Defense Destroys 18 Shahed Drones, 17 Cruise Missiles Overnight Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Monday, September 18, Ukraine's air defense forces downed 18 of 24 Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones and all 17 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched by Russia.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.
The Shaheds flew from two directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. A total of 24 attack UAVs were spotted flying toward Mykolaiv and Odregions.
Eighteen kamikaze drones were intercepted en route.
Also, Russian Tu-95 MS strategic bombers launched cruise missiles from the airspace over Russia's Volgograd region.
Eight aircraft were involved in the attack, having launched 17 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.
"All 17 were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces over Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Khmelnytskyi regions," the Air Force emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the air defense forces shot down over + Dnipropetrovsk region two cruise missiles fired by the Russian forces Monday morning.
