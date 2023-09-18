Mark:Metaearth Appoints Daniel Trinder And Ryan Horn To Its Executive Team

Daniel Trinder, Global Advisors to Mark:MetaEarth

Ryan Horn, Head of Global Partnerships at Mark:MetaEarth

Reinforcing Mark:MetaEarth's Commitment to Innovation and Global Growth

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mark:MetaEarth , the pioneering Saudi augmented reality (AR) platform that is revolutionizing social interaction, proudly announces the strategic appointments of Daniel Trinder as Global Advisor and Ryan Horn as Head of Global Partnerships. These key additions to the executive team mark a significant milestone in Mark:MetaEarth's journey towards global expansion and technological innovation.

Daniel Trinder Joins as Global Advisor

Daniel Trinder, an Honorary Professor in Economics at the School of Economics and Finance, Queen Mary University of London, and an Executive Director at the Financial Markets Authority in New Zealand, brings a wealth of expertise in economics, financial markets, and regulatory affairs. As a renowned expert in economics and financial regulation, Daniel's insights will be invaluable in shaping Mark:MetaEarth's strategic direction.

Ryan Horn Appointed as Head of Global Partnerships

Ryan Horn, a seasoned entrepreneur and visionary leader with a distinguished 25-year career spanning technology, crypto, fintech, blockchain, and brand partnerships, assumes the role of Head of Global Partnerships at Mark:MetaEarth. Ryan's transformative contributions have propelled the NFT and crypto space into new dimensions of accessibility and utility. His extensive experience in brand partnerships and innovation will drive Mark:MetaEarth's global growth.

Ziad Jarrar , CEO of Mark:MetaEarth, Expresses Pride

Ziad Jarrar, the founder and CEO of Mark:MetaEarth, expressed his pride in welcoming both Daniel Trinder and Ryan Horn to the executive team and said:

"Mark:MetaEarth is on a mission to redefine social interaction through augmented reality. With the addition of Daniel and Ryan, we strengthen our commitment to innovation and global growth. Their expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission. Over the next two weeks, we will be announcing three more advisors to our board to complete the team."

A Bright Future for Mark:MetaEarth

Mark:MetaEarth's innovative AR platform bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds, offering users unprecedented experiences and true ownership of their digital content. Founded in Saudi Arabia and self-funded, Mark:MetaEarth continues to lead the charge in revolutionizing the future of social interaction.

These strategic appointments are a testament to Mark:MetaEarth's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and fostering global partnerships. The company looks forward to a future filled with innovation, collaboration, and limitless possibilities.

About Mark:MetaEarth

Mark:MetaEarth is a groundbreaking AR platform that redefines social interaction and bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. With a fusion of AR and Web3 principles, it offers users unprecedented experiences and true ownership of their digital content. Mark:MetaEarth is leading the tech renaissance and shaping the future of social interaction.

