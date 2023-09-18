Massive Crackdown On Illegal Tinted Glasses, Loud Noise

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior has recorded 10,173 violations against motorists for tinting glasses of their cars above permissible levels in the last eight months.

Since the beginning of the year, the traffic police have registered 4,405 violations against motorists for creating loud noise by their vehicles.



Sheikha Moza meets Qatar Foundation Alumni in the Julian Draxler arrives in Doha, set for Al Ahly medical

The General Directorate of Traffic gave the figures in a video message on the X platform. The video was released as part of a recent campaign launched by the Department to ensure motorists' compliance with traffic rules.

“We ensure compliance with traffic safety rules for vehicles, especially with regard to the noise that comes from the engine of some vehicles, which causes inconvenience to others and confusion to road users,” said a traffic officer in the message.

“I would like to clarify that the transparent film Zero/Zero performs the same as dark films in offering protection from the Sun, but it does not reduce the visibility,” said the officer, who added that Lekhwiya patrols participate in the campaign with the traffic patrols.

He said this has been proven in scientific studies, and dark films reduce visibility and pose a danger to road users.

“We understand the harsh weather and scorching sun, but this is in everyone's interest to ensure safety,” said the officer.

According to the officer, the campaign also targets vehicles making loud noise and flouting traffic safety rules because such vehicles cause sound pollution for others, especially in residential areas.

“If these cars can create annoyance to people sitting in houses, then think about its impact on road users,” said the traffic officer, who called on motorists to adhere to traffic safety rules for their safety and the safety of others.

“In the event of a violation, the General Traffic Department will not hesitate in recording violations against the motorists,” said the officer.

The sputter, crackle, and vroom of revving up cars has drawn the ire of authorities who have decided to crack down on such noisy misadventures.

Creating roaring noise and speeding by fitting additional devices and modifying vehicles will attract a fine and lead to the seizure of vehicles. The Traffic Department has started a campaign against drivers who modify their vehicles to create loud noise and enhance speed.

Some drivers go for 'Turbo Modification' in which a vehicle is modified by installing devices. These modifications increase the sound, enhance engine power, and boost the speed. Many drivers opt for total modification, while others prefer only select modifications like increasing sound intensity.