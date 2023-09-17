Ukrainian Forces Liberate Klishchiivka In Donetsk Region

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Bakhmut direction. Klishchiivka was cleared of the Russians and liberated by the forces of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, the 'Liut' United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine,” said Syrskyi.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces recaptured Andriivka in the course of the assault and are entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.