German defense minister refers to Russian town by using outdated imperial name

(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has been blamed of obliviousness following his usage of the pre-1945 name ‘Konigsberg’ when denoting to the Russian town of Kaliningrad. A regional representative was fast to make remarks on the Pistorius for his comments.



Showing up at an occasion arranged by Germany’s Federal Academy for Security Policy (BAKS) on Wednesday, Pistorius was questioned by BAKS leader Ekkehard Brose regarding tactics declared by Berlin in June to allocate a 4,000-robust group in Lithuania.



The minister stated that the positioning was especially significant for the Baltic country, taking into account its “specific geographical position.”



Lithuania is “kind of jammed directly between Konigsberg, Russia, and Belarus,” that is to say that “the question of a combat-ready, robust brigade to prevent it from being quickly overrun in the first days [of an invasion] is existential,” Pistorius debated.



