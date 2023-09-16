Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 Gmt

KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who is taking part in the G77+China Summit hosted by Cuba, has affirmed Kuwait's adherence to the multi-polar global order.

KUWAIT -- The third planeload of supplies is en route to Libya to relieve victims of the hurricane Daniel.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price climbed by USD 1.67 reaching USD 98.38 pb Friday vs Thursday's rate of USD 96.71 pb.

MARRAKECH -- A number of Kuwaiti associations and charities has taken part in the relief operations dispatching teams to the quake-stricken regions to determine needs for survivors of the catastrophe. Report by Mustafa Al-Muraini. (end) rk