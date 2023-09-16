Ukrainian Forces Partially Succeed Near Verbove, Novoprokopivka In Tavria Sector

The relevant statement was made by the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian forces continue holding the defense in southern Ukraine and conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. The Ukrainian military are destroying enemy troops, step by step liberating the temporarily occupied areas, and gaining a foothold within the re-captured frontiers.

“Following assault actions, Ukrainian warriors have partially succeeded near the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and Novoprokopivka, are pushing the enemy forces from the positions they are holding, and gaining a foothold within the re-captured frontiers,” the report states.

In the Tavria sector, Russian troops have launched two missile strikes and 15 air strikes in the past 24 hours. Fifteen combat engagements occurred. Additionally, the enemy launched 535 attacks with tanks, multiple launch rocket systems and cannon artillery.

Ukraine's missile and artillery units have completed 791 fire missions in the Tavria direction over the past day. The enemy's total losses reached 196 troops (57 invaders killed and 138 injured).

Nineteen Russian military equipment units were destroyed, namely two armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems and mortars, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles, one motor vehicle, and one special equipment unit.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 16, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached 271,790 troops .

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine