Jet Fuel Price Up By Bdt12 Per Litre

With the latest hike, the price of jet fuel for domestic destinations increased to BDT 118 per litre, compared to BDT 106 per litre in August.

Jet fuel price is reviewed every month, based on the average price in the international market, especially the Indian (Kolkata) jet fuel market, said reports.



At the same time, the price of jet fuel for international airlines has also increased by USD 0.91 from USD 0.80 in August, according to BPC.