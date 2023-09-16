Jet Fuel Price Up By Bdt12 Per Litre

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) raised the price of jet fuel for domestic destinations by BDT12 per litre on September 10.
With the latest hike, the price of jet fuel for domestic destinations increased to BDT 118 per litre, compared to BDT 106 per litre in August.
Jet fuel price is reviewed every month, based on the average price in the international market, especially the Indian (Kolkata) jet fuel market, said reports.
At the same time, the price of jet fuel for international airlines has also increased by USD 0.91 from USD 0.80 in August, according to BPC.
