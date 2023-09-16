Saturday, 16 September 2023 12:51 GMT

World Celebrities To Visit Baku To Watch“Legend Of Love” Ballet (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. World celebrities will visit Baku to watch a grandiose showing of the "Legend of Love" ballet of Azerbaijani People's Artist Arif Malikov on September 18, Trend reports.

The celebrities include artistic director of one of the largest and most famconcert venues in Italy "Arena di Verona" Stefano Trespidi, the founder of the world-fampiano factory FAZIOLI (known as the "Ferrari" among pianos), "modern Stradivarius" Paolo Fazioli, famRussian ballet dancer Nikolay Tsiskaridze (one of the performers of Farhad role in "Legend of Love").

The ballet will be presented on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace on September 18 and 19.​

Arif Malikov is one of Azerbaijan's most prolific composers, especially in the major orchestral genres. He wrote eight symphonies, three ballets, 10 symphonic poems and dozens of orchestral pieces. His most well-known work, the "Legend of Love" ballet, is based upon the legend of "Farhad and Shirin", a story of unrequited love that was immortalized by Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet.













