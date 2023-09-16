World Celebrities To Visit Baku To Watch“Legend Of Love” Ballet (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. World
celebrities will visit Baku to watch a grandiose showing of the
"Legend of Love" ballet of Azerbaijani People's Artist Arif Malikov
on September 18, Trend reports.
The celebrities include artistic director of one of the largest
and most famconcert venues in Italy "Arena di Verona" Stefano
Trespidi, the founder of the world-fampiano factory FAZIOLI
(known as the "Ferrari" among pianos), "modern Stradivarius" Paolo
Fazioli, famRussian ballet dancer Nikolay Tsiskaridze (one of
the performers of Farhad role in "Legend of Love").
The ballet will be presented on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev
Palace on September 18 and 19.
Arif Malikov is one of Azerbaijan's most prolific composers,
especially in the major orchestral genres. He wrote eight
symphonies, three ballets, 10 symphonic poems and dozens of
orchestral pieces. His most well-known work, the "Legend of Love"
ballet, is based upon the legend of "Farhad and Shirin", a story of
unrequited love that was immortalized by Turkish poet Nazim
Hikmet.
