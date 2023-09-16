Uttara's Only Hotel With Entire Airport View : Zabeer Dhaka Gm

MMohamed, General Manager, The Zabeer Dhaka, said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor at his office in the capital recently.

The three-star hotel in the capital is under the Group Hotel Zabeer Paradise Ltd which has another popular five-star property in Jashore, mentioned the General Manager.

Zabeer Dhaka has 42 luxuriguestrooms in four categories: Deluxe, Premium Deluxe, Premier Twin and seven Deluxe Zabeer Suites.

Besides, the stunning airport view which offers unparalleled plane takeoff and landing sights, guests can also enjoy an open roadside view on another side of the hotel, further claimed the GM.

Established in January 2023, the new entrant in the capital's hospitality industry is doing well with a decent occupancy of 75-80 per cent.

"Since it is a corporate hotel, we mostly welcome business/corporate travellers. The strategic location of the hotel right beside the airport makes it the first choice for layover/stopover guests to spend a night or two," informed Musa.

"Most of the guest mix is foreigners while there is a segment of Bangladeshi expatriates too who come to Dhaka for work or spend the night before going to an onward domestic destination across the country," added the General Manager.

It may be mentioned here that the hotel's room rates range from USD 70 to USD 190 and the lion share of the hotel's revenue comes from rooms.







Exquisite rooftop restaurant at Zabeer Dhaka with open views of the airport

Nevertheless, Minformed Zabeer Dhaka's unique F&B outlets are also doing well in terms of business as most of the guests across its three iconic outlets are repeat customers.

On the rooftop, the hotel features an exquisite live BBQ, Grill and Sushi restaurant named Skyline with staggering 360-degree open view of the city. As the name suggests, the restaurant is popular for its iconic views of the city's skyline and the airport.

For multi-cuisine lovers, there is another hotel on the second floor named Taste of Heaven that offers buffet once a week and a la carte the rest of the time.

That is not all. The hotel's 24-hours open café lounge Café 24 offers original imported Starbucks coffee to the guests, among others. This adds another feather in the hotel's cap as Starbucks is not probably available anywhere else in the capital, claimed the GM.

Zabeer Dhaka also boasts dedicated wellness zones including a Spa centre and a gym.

"In 2024, we will be expanding the hotel's property to add more rooms and a swimming pool," informed Musa.

"We aim to offer utmost luxury and premium service to the guests as their satisfaction is our top priority," he stressed.

Talking about the market expectations in the coming days, Mshared, after the opening of the Third Terminal, the hotel expects to have over 90 per cent occupancy.

"Once T3 opens, there will be more travellers coming to Bangladesh. As we are right beside the airport, we expect to welcome more guests. This is why we have decided to go for expansion by 2024 to have the additional capacity to meet the coming increased demand," noted the GM.

MMohamed received his Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) degree from theand worked across many hotel brands there such as Choice Hotels, Accor Hotels, and Holiday Inn.

After coming to Bangladesh, Mworked at many popular hotels like Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Jamuna Resort, and Hotel 71 before joining Zabeer Dhaka in 2023.