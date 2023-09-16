Multinational Media Visit China's Tai'an And Feel Magnificent Mount Taishan

A few days ago, Tai'an was holding the 37th Mount Taishan International Mountaineering Festival, during which the organizers held a series of activities such as Sino foreign cultural tourism exchange activities, mountaineering festival sports events, etc. It is reported that since the Mount Taishan International Mountain Climbing Festival was held 36 years ago, Tai'an has taken the mountain as a medium to seek cooperation and expand opening up, attracting a large number of tourists from home and abroad, which has effectively promoted the development of Tai'an's tourism industry.

Entering Mount Taishan, you can see that it has rich tourism resources, including natural landscape, cultural heritage, folk customs, etc., which can provide tourists with high-quality tourism experience. Mount Taishan has become one of the most attractive tourist destinations in China due to its profound history and culture, magnificent natural scenery, and perfect tourism facilities and services.

The Dai Temple at the foot of Mount Taishan Mountain was built in the Han Dynasty, with a total area of 100000 square meters. It is the largest existing ancient building complex in Mount Taishan Mountain. In Daimiao, you can see that the architectural layout is clearly divided, with orderly primary and secondary levels, and is solemn and ancient. Each iconic building attracts a large number of tourists to stop and admire, taking photos as a souvenir.

At present, Tai'an has also carried out activities to optimize and improve the tourism environment, implementing the rectification and improvement of business service formats, business service behaviors, tourism environment, and overall mountain service awareness, comprehensively improving the quality of services, allowing tourists to have a comfortable and reassuring time in Tai'an.

SOURCE Information Office of Taian Municipal Government