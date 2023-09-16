200+ Nagad Distributors To Be Sent To Saudi Arabia For Umrah

On the occasion, Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited, announced that he was going to arrange Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, for over 200 distributors, read a press release.

Nagad conferred awards in different categories on the distributors who smoothly and successfully managed the company's business activities spread across the country.

Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad, moderated the event in the presence of senior officials of the company.

At the national level, six distributor houses received the highest accolades, such as the Distributor Excellence Award, Growth Hacker Distributor Award, Ultimate Contributor Award, Most Consistent Performer Award, Best Market Drive Award, and Campaign Achiever Award.

Apart from these six individuals, a person won a grand prize-a sedan car-for having done the highest transactions from a part of Dhaka.

In his address, Tanvir A Mishuk said, "We could have given different prizes to every distributor if we wanted to. But I felt like giving such a reward, so that it will be a sweet memory for everyone's life. I have announced Umrah for Muslim distributors and foreign trips for distributors of other faiths."

Moreover, a distributor of Nagad took responsibility of making this pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

This year's event concluded with comic and cultural performances.