Third Kuwaiti Air Batch Of Relief Supplies On Way To Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Mesri
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The third planeload of supplies has taken off from the airport flying to Libya to relieve victims of the hurricane Daniel.
Supplies on board of the aircraft, provided by the Kuwait Society for Relief, include ten tons of varimaterials and medical accessories.
The Kuwaiti air bridge for relieving the quake-afflicted people in Libya has been launched in line with instructions by the supreme political leadership and direct guidelines by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with close follow-up by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Other departments and a host of associations and charities are partaking in the humanitarian efforts to help the people affected with the ferocihurricane that has devastated many houses and buildings particularly in Derna that has taken the brunt of the robust tremors. (more)
