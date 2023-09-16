Us Ambassador Highlights Evolving Regional Approach And Opportunities In Iraq

Doha, Qatar: TheAmbassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis emphasised the changing dynamics ofengagement in the Middle East and the significance of building partnerships.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula on the sideline of "The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections” Conference organised by Georgetown University in Qatar, Ambassador Davis discussed the lessons learned from past decisions, particularly in Iraq, and highlighted the growing attention and cooperation the Gulf region, including Qatar, is directing toward Iraq's development.



Embassy highlights cultural diversity, heritage of Thailand

GU-Q conference fosters dialogue on critical issues Expo 2023 Doha expected to see largest participation ever

He spoke about how the aftermath of the Iraq invasion continues to shape theand regional foreign policy.

“The region has changed. This isn't a question of the United States leading the region. It's a question of the United States building partnerships around the region,” said Ambassador Davis. He emphasised the importance of engaging in conversations with countries in the region about their goals and working together to achieve common objectives.

Reflecting on the lessons learned from past foreign policy decisions, Ambassador Davis acknowledged,“Decisions made by administrations after 2003 are all marked by understanding both the things we did right and the things we did wrong.”

“So, I think for the United States, whether it is in a security conversation or a conversation about diplomacy we've learned so much about. Our own foreign policy that Iraq will always be part of the equation for how we relate to countries and try to solve problems around the world,” he added.

Ambassador Davis went on to discuss the growing interest in Iraq within the Gulf region, with particular foon Qatar's efforts to expand its energy partnerships. He shared his perspective, stating,“I think the Gulf is starting to pay great attention to Iraq. Qatar in particular is seeking to enlarge the number of energy deals they have.” He described the opportunity to capture and monetize flared gas in Iraq as an example of how regional countries are taking on both opportunities and responsibilities in Iraq.

The envoy noted that Qatar is actively working to assist Iraq in capturing and utilizing gas resources, contributing to Iraq's budget and fostering economic growth.

“So that's just one example of how countries in the region are seeing both opportunity and responsibility in Iraq,” said Ambassador Davis.

He said that the three-day conference on Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections Conference organised by the Georgetown University in Qatar is a“necessary” event.“...It's a necessary conference. It givesthe opportunity to have these kind of conversations. I think we all have an interest in Iraq making progress, getting its place in the world and in the region,” said Ambassador Davis.

“So the more we can have these open conversations and Georgetown University is creating a space forto have these open conversations really is the hallmark of a community coming together to try to help the Iraqi people that we love in the country of Iraq,” he added.