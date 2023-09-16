Yemeni Gov't Welcomes Peace Talks With Houthis

In a brief press statement, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry declared its full support for the ongoing peace efforts by Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Nations, and other members of the international community to broker a truce.

A Houthi delegation arrived on Thursday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, where they were scheduled to hold peace negotiations with relevant parties.

Saudi Arabia announced Thursday that, it aimed to broker a“comprehensive and permanent ceasefire” and“sustainable political solution” acceptable to all parties in the conflict, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Oman, which borders both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, has also been actively engaged in talks to broker a truce between the Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

The talks are the latest attempt to end the Yemeni civil war that has killed thousands of people and spawned a humanitarian crisis.

The previtruce, which was brokered by the United Nations, lasted for six months and expired in Oct last year. However, fighting between Houthi rebels and pro-government forces has largely abated on several frontlines in the absence of a truce.– NNN-SABA