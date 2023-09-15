Ukrainian Manufacturers Present Modern Weapons At Dsei 2023 Exhibition

Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"London. DSEI 2023 international arms and security exhibition. Ukrainian manufacturers have something to show and something to be proud of. Ukrainian weapons today are weapons of victory, tested in real combat conditions and hardened by war," the post reads.

The Ukrainian booth, in particular, presents the Punisher attack drone, J.E.T. FPV drones, FP-1 unmanned aircraft system, Magura V5 multi-purpose unmanned surface drone, EDM4S SkyWiper portable electronic warfare anti-drone device, SkyWiper OMNI anti-drone system, Kolchuga RDF-360 / SDT-360 automated radio technical intelligence station, and RPS-7 Inhul radio electronic intelligence station.

Also, Ukrainian manufacturers brought to London the UTV TAHA 1200 rescue platform and the Phantom Skin innovative camouflage material for hiding from the detection of the thermal imager.

"I am sure that after the victory, Ukrainian weapons will become our important export product. The world will be rearming for a decade. And our defense industry will become a locomotive for the recovery of the country's economy," Kamyshin added.

Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) is a biennial international defense and security exhibition. It was first held in 1999 and aims to strengthen trade and industrial ties between representatives of the military industry.

Photo credit: Ministry for Strategic Industries / Telegram