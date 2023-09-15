Azerbaijan Commissions Schools Built By Heydar Aliyev Foundation In Goychay, Ismayilli, Gabala (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Schools built
by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan's Goychay, Ismayilli
and Gabala have been commissioned, Trend reports.
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation regularly builds or overhauls and
commissions new educational institutions. The 2023/2024 academic
year was no exception. As always, the foundation's gift to teachers
and students for the new school year covers not only the capital,
but also the regions of Azerbaijan.
In the new academic year, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Baku
and the regions of the country will commission 22 overhauled and
restored, as well as newly built educational institutions (19
schools and three preschool institutions).
During the academic year, it is planned to open 10 more schools
built and renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, as well as Minister of
Science and Education Emin Amrullayev visited newly built and
overhauled schools in Goychay, Ismayilli and Gabala.
Since the building of Goychay City Secondary School No. 6, built
in 1969, fell into disrepair, the Foundation began restoration work
in January of 2023. As a result, the school for 624 student spots,
consisting of 4 buildings (one building with 3 floors and the
remaining buildings with 2 floors), was put into operation in a
short time.
The school has 30 classrooms, laboratories for physics,
chemistry, biology, labor training rooms for girls and boys,
computer science, military training, a library, a canteen, an
assembly and sports hall, and an outdoor sports ground.
The educational institution was provided with the necessary
furniture and equipment, classrooms and laboratories were equipped
with visual aids, the school yard was landscaped, and modern
lighting systems were installed.
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has carried out the construction of
schools, orphanages and kindergartens in the city of Goychay, as
well as in the villages of Beydavil, Kurdshaban, Alput of the
Goychay region.
Projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the field of
education over the past period have also affected the Ismayilli
region. To date, the Foundation has commissioned a secondary school
and kindergartens in the city of Ismayilli, as well as in various
villages of the region.
At the initiative of the Foundation, a new building for
secondary school No. 4 with 280 student places was built in
Ismayilli. Built in 1979, secondary school No. 4 in the city of
Ismayilli has fallen into disrepair over time. As a result of
construction work started by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in
January of this year, an educational institution consisting of 3
buildings was built.
The school has all the necessary equipment, classrooms and
laboratories with visual aids. In addition to the gym, an outdoor
sports ground has been put into operation. Landscaping and
landscaping work has been carried out in the school yard.
Another of the Fund's projects was related to education in the
Gabala region. At the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
the building of secondary school No. 1 was built and put into
operation in the Nij village of Gabala region.
It should be noted that during the acquaintance of the President
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady, President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva with the restoration work
carried out by the Foundation in the Albanian Church of the Mother
of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Gabala village of Nij in May
2021, the chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious
community Robert Mobili requested the head of state to repair the
150-year old school,
In this regard, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation began construction
of a new building for school No. 1.
This was not the first project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
related to education in the village of Nij. Thus, on the initiative
of the Foundation, secondary school No. 2 was built in the
village.