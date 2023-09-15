Azerbaijan Commissions Schools Built By Heydar Aliyev Foundation In Goychay, Ismayilli, Gabala (Photo)

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation regularly builds or overhauls and commissions new educational institutions. The 2023/2024 academic year was no exception. As always, the foundation's gift to teachers and students for the new school year covers not only the capital, but also the regions of Azerbaijan.

In the new academic year, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Baku and the regions of the country will commission 22 overhauled and restored, as well as newly built educational institutions (19 schools and three preschool institutions).

During the academic year, it is planned to open 10 more schools built and renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, as well as Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev visited newly built and overhauled schools in Goychay, Ismayilli and Gabala.

Since the building of Goychay City Secondary School No. 6, built in 1969, fell into disrepair, the Foundation began restoration work in January of 2023. As a result, the school for 624 student spots, consisting of 4 buildings (one building with 3 floors and the remaining buildings with 2 floors), was put into operation in a short time.

The school has 30 classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, biology, labor training rooms for girls and boys, computer science, military training, a library, a canteen, an assembly and sports hall, and an outdoor sports ground.

The educational institution was provided with the necessary furniture and equipment, classrooms and laboratories were equipped with visual aids, the school yard was landscaped, and modern lighting systems were installed.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has carried out the construction of schools, orphanages and kindergartens in the city of Goychay, as well as in the villages of Beydavil, Kurdshaban, Alput of the Goychay region.

Projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the field of education over the past period have also affected the Ismayilli region. To date, the Foundation has commissioned a secondary school and kindergartens in the city of Ismayilli, as well as in various villages of the region.

At the initiative of the Foundation, a new building for secondary school No. 4 with 280 student places was built in Ismayilli. Built in 1979, secondary school No. 4 in the city of Ismayilli has fallen into disrepair over time. As a result of construction work started by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in January of this year, an educational institution consisting of 3 buildings was built.

The school has all the necessary equipment, classrooms and laboratories with visual aids. In addition to the gym, an outdoor sports ground has been put into operation. Landscaping and landscaping work has been carried out in the school yard.

Another of the Fund's projects was related to education in the Gabala region. At the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the building of secondary school No. 1 was built and put into operation in the Nij village of Gabala region.

It should be noted that during the acquaintance of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva with the restoration work carried out by the Foundation in the Albanian Church of the Mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Gabala village of Nij in May 2021, the chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community Robert Mobili requested the head of state to repair the 150-year old school,

In this regard, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation began construction of a new building for school No. 1.

This was not the first project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation related to education in the village of Nij. Thus, on the initiative of the Foundation, secondary school No. 2 was built in the village.