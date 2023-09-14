Sheikh Mohammed Issues Law To Institute New Medical And Educational Establishment

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday instituted the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establishment for Medical and Educational Sciences. He also appointed Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the President of the organisation.

In another legislation related to the organisation, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the Board of Trustees of the Establishment chaired by Humaid Mohammed Al Qutami. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Muhairi will be the Vice Chairman of the Board. Members of the Board include Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, Dr. Suleiman Muhammad Al Hammadi, IAl Haj Khadem Al Maidoor and Abdulla Saeed Belyoahah, in addition to the CEO of the Establishment.

According to the law, the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establishment for Medical and Educational Sciences, seeks to bolster government and community efforts to enhance the medical and educational sectors. Additionally, the establishment seeks to foster a culture of creativity and innovation within these sectors, while also improving overall performance and services to align with international best practices in these domains.

The establishment also aims to build capabilities across these vital sectors, promoting and supporting scientific research and enabling those leading such initiatives, among others.

Law No. (13) of 2023 details the Establishment's mandate to support public policies aimed at advancing the educational and medical sectors and encouraging scientific and medical research, apart from developing specialised reports highlighting educational and medical excellence and recognising new talent and innovation. The Establishment is also tasked with driving excellence and innovation through scholarships, besides designing and managing advanced laboratories, and forging local and international partnerships to further its objectives.

The Establishment is also charged with instituting local, regional and international awards within the sectors it oversees. It aims to recognise and honour individuals and institutions showing a readiness to assume volunteering responsibilities by providing medical or educational services amid natural disasters, wars, pandemics, famines and other such crises. Furthermore, the Establishment seeks to recognise those who publish medical and scientific research papers and actively promote interactions between local scientists and physicians and international research institutions to leverage their expertise for mutual benefit.

As per the law, all duties and responsibilities of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, established respectively under Decree No. (5) of 1999 and Decree No. (16) of 2018, along with their subsequent amendments, will come under the charge of the Establishment. Furthermore, all assets and employees, including their financial outlay as stipulated in Law No. (1) of 2016 on the Financial Regulations of the Government of Dubai, will be transferred to the newly formed entity. The Establishment will assume all the rights and obligations of these two entities.

The Establishment is responsible for coordinating with relevant entities to ensure its operations comply with the new Law within three months of its enactment. The Chairman of The Executive Council, upon the Establishment's request, may extend the deadline if circumstances call for it.

The Law annuls Decree No. (5) of 1999 pertaining to the creation of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences; Decree No. (16) of 2018 on the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance and their amendments; Decision No. (1) of 2019 relating to the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance; Decision No. (18) of 2022 on the appointment of the Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance; and the decision to form the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, dated 24 December 2019.

The Law also annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. Legislations issued to implement Decree No. (5) of 1999 and Decree No. (16) of 2018 remain in place as far as they don't contradict the new Law or other legal provisions in place, until the issuance of other legislations that will replace them.

Law No. (13) of 2023, and Decision No. (58) of 2023 are effective from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

