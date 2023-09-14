Cincinnati It Managed Services Provider Acquires 35-Yr Old Indianapolis It Company

MIS Solutions has emerged as a premier provider in the IT services industry and has been recognized for its comprehensive approach to IT management. The company has a rich history of enhancing IT efficiency for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

The acquisition of CCR Technology Partners is not only a strategic business move but also a step in the natural evolution of the company, expanding the reach of MIS Solutions into the Indiana market. CCR and MIS Solutions are committed to helping businesses thrive through technology, and by joining forces, they are poised to create a stronger and more diversified service offering that combines decades of expertise into a single shared vision.

Gene Olson, the founder of CCR Technology Partners, said, "We are excited to join a like-minded IT provider in MIS Solutions, who share the same desire to provide high-quality support and strategic guidance for our clients. Our teams are confident that together we will continue to provide top-tier service to our loyal clients through Indiana."

Micah Wissman, the founder of MIS Solutions, echoed the CCR founder's sentiment, saying, "The process to partner with CCR has been a pleasure, and our team is excited to work with theirs. Already having clients in the Indianapolis area made this a natural next step in our progression as a leading IT firm, and having the same values and mindset made this an easy decision from the start. Our goal is to continue the work of CCR and to grow in the Indy market with exceptional IT service for any and all who need it."

With the acquisition of CCR Technology Partners, MIS Solutions is primed to expand its presence into the greater Indianapolis market. This strategic move demonstrates a commitment to enhancing its service offerings and solidifying its position as a leading managed IT service provider in the region.

About MIS Solutions:

MIS Solutions is a premier managed IT service provider dedicated to optimizing resources, streamlining service delivery, and enhancing IT efficiency. With a strong foon aligning technology strategies with the unique goals of each client, MIS Solutions empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age.

About CCR Technology Partners:

CCR Technology Partners is a veteran-owned full-service technology support and consulting firm based in Fishers, Indiana. With a rich history dating back to 1988, CCR Technology Partners helped businesses achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and security through strategic technology solutions.

