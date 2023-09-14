Skyrocket Edu Receives Three Major Grants To Help Further Its Educational Mission

Skyrocket Education Logo

The William Penn Foundation; Bader Philanthropies, Inc.; and The Wawa Foundation Award Grants to Skyrocket to Support School Leaders in Philly and Milwaukee

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Skyrocket Education is proud to announce the recent receipt of grants from three major educational funders, demonstrating Skyrocket's position as a prominent name in the field of school leader development.

The William Penn Foundation; Bader Philanthropies, Inc.; and the Wawa Foundation have all provided genersupport to Skyrocket. This is through grants awarded for the purpose of furthering the company's educational mission of providing significant support to urban school leaders throughout Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

The William Penn Foundation trusts Skyrocket to assist in achieving its goal of enhancing the vitality and vibrancy of the Greater Philadelphia region through increasing high-quality educational opportunities for economically disadvantaged students. To do this, Skyrocket will provide literacy and curriculum support to a network of independent schools in Philadelphia.

The two grants issued to Skyrocket through Bader Philanthropies, Inc. will support Skyrocket's in-school coaching, as well as Skyrocket's one-day workshop titled "Recharge Your School Culture," both for principals leading schools in Milwaukee's 53212 zip code.

The Wawa Foundation awarded Skyrocket its grant to help further its commitment to supporting the heroes making a difference every day by enhancing the education and mentoring of at-risk youth in grades K-12 in Philadelphia.

About William Penn Foundation:

The William Penn Foundation, founded in 1945 by Otto and Phoebe Haas, is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Greater Philadelphia region through efforts that increase educational opportunities for children from low-income families, ensure a sustainable environment, provide inclusive and equitable public spaces and arts and culture experiences, and advance philanthropy in the Philadelphia region. Learn more at .

About Bader Philanthropies, Inc:

The mission of Bader Philanthropies, Inc. is to help people and honor the legacy of our founders. We strive to accomplish this with grants and program related investments and by convening partners, engaging with community and developing leaders. We share the values of: dignity, compassion, humility, integrity, and service. We strive to practice: cultural intentionality, embedded philanthropy, continuimprovement, and good governance.

About The Wawa Foundation:

The Wawa Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support Wawa's charitable giving and philanthropic activities. The Wawa Foundation's purpose is fulfilling lives every day, by building stronger communities.

###

Skyrocket Education exists for a single, audacigoal: to dramatically impact student outcomes through the most intense and intentional school leader and teacher training programs in the country. Skyrocket's approach, founded on decades of shared educator experience and research, is formulated to drive both teacher and leader impact through three critical steps: diagnosis, goal-setting, and coaching. Our mission is for educators to emerge from Skyrocket's leadership training as best-in-class school leaders who demonstrate the adaptive and technical skills necessary to lead school communities to a future of equity, opportunity, and breakthrough results. With hundreds of district, charter, and faith-based partners throughout 26 states, Skyrocket's impact has reached over 6,500 teachers and close to 100,000 students to date. For more information, visit .

Gina DeGregorio-Sonbert

Gina De PR New York

+1 516-202-5828

emailhere

Visiton social media:

LinkedIn