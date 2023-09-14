Invictus Marketing Solutions Joins Integrity To Offer Industry-Leading Technology Solutions For Agents

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with InvicMarketing Solutions ("Invictus"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Jefferson City, Missouri, and led by Travis LePage and Scott Amos. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

InvicMarketing Solutions Joins Integrity to Offer Industry-Leading Technology Solutions for Agents

"At Integrity, partnership is at the core of who we are - we believe there is no limit to the success we can experience together and are deeply invested in supporting every member of our Integrity family on their path to greater achievement," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Scott and Travis have accomplished remarkable growth by setting and achieving ambitigoals while building strong relationships with those they serve. Now, Invicis positioned to help even more Americans protect their life, health and wealth by leveraging Integrity's world-class resources and technology. I'm confident that Invicwill expand their influence and impact in their community in the years to come with the support of this partnership and it's an honor to welcome such committed leaders to the Integrity family!"

Both natives of Jefferson City, Amos and LePage founded Invicin 2015 to deliver health and life products that would holistically serve the wellbeing and financial needs of each client. The agency specializes in Medicare coverage as well as life insurance, with the goal of helping senior clients thrive and feel confident in their futures. By devoting time and personalized attention to helping each agent succeed, Invichas continued to grow rapidly, expanding throughout the country.

"At Invictus, we want to empower every agent to succeed at the highest level that they can - Integrity supports our success in the same way," explained Travis LePage, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Invictus. "From our first meeting, Integrity has treatedlike family. Their leadership team is right beside us, driving our growth trajectory and ensuring we have the industry-leading systems and resources to reach our full potential. We want to be at the forefront of change in the industry. Integrity's technology is transforming insurance and financial services by creating countless opportunities to reach more Americans than ever before, helping those we serve to live their best lives. As an Integrity partner, our opportunities for success are unlimited and we see no end to what we can achieve together."

"We're passionate about helping people. In order to help as many people as possible, we knew we needed to give our agents access to expanded technology and more carrier options than we could provide on our own," shared Scott Amos, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Invictus. "The Integrity platform gives our agents greater ability to connect with clients and provides the right healthcare solutions for their individual needs. We can't wait to leverage Integrity's full-stack platform to become more efficient in the way we run our business and serve our clients. We feel this partnership is a perfect match and are thrilled to accelerate our growth as an Integrity partner."

The Integrity technology suite has revolutionized agents' course of business by integrating data across systems into intuitive, streamlined solutions. These solutions include Ask Integrity, a one-of-a-kind, proprietary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that allows agents to quickly access critical client information and build optimal solutions. The Integrity platform also encompasses partner-only access to MedicareCENTER and the Mobile App, LeadCENTER, IntegrityCONNECT and Integrity's world-class advertising and marketing capabilities through MarketingCENTER.

Adding to these benefits, Invicalso joins Integrity's partner group, a rapidly growing collective of experts and innovators who collaborate to develop and implement more holistic life, health and wealth coverage solutions for Americans. This collaboration of prominent experts is improving financial and insurance processes by establishing and refining best practices, all designed to help more Americans plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about InvicMarketing Solutions' partnership with Integrity, view a video at .

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in

Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its

partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online.

Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for

all

stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales

and oversaw more than $40 billion

of assets under management and advisement

through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit

.

About Invic

InvicMarketing Solutions is a preeminent independent marketing organization (IMO) headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. Co-founded by Scott Amos and Travis LePage in 2015, the company specializes in Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans. Initially established to equip property and casualty agents with health insurance solutions, Invichas evolved into a client-focused organization driving innovation in the healthcare insurance sector. The company's commitment to empowering agents and advocating for clients has cemented its reputation as an industry leader, providing effective and tailored insurance plans to meet individual and family needs. For more information, visit .



