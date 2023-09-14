Yulanda Chung, Managing Director, Head of tainability, Institutional Banking Group at DBS (left) and Liamlter, CEO of RESET Carbon (right) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at ReThink HK tainable iness onnference & Expo to scale up decarbontion solutions in Asia's manufacturing supply chain.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's 'AA-' and 'Aa1' credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

DBS provides a full range of services innsumer, SME andrporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing iness in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS ismitted to building lasting relationships with tomers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: inesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in vari ways, including equippingmunities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.

With its extensivework of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit .

About RESET Carbon



For over 14 years, RESET Carbon has been working withpanies and institutions across Asia to resolve the environmental crisis by making meaningful reductions in their carbon, water and waste footprint.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, Chennai, and Munich, RESET delivers end-to-end carbon management andrporate renewable energy services for tomers in the real estate, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Their services include strategy development, target setting, roadmap and carbon inventory development, renewable energy procurement, decarbonization programs and more. For more information please visit:



