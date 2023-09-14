Nar Won An International Award

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nar was honored with the Golden World Award by the International
Public Relations Association for its social initiative as the most
successful CSR project.
The award-winning project“jestdili.az”, the first Azerbaijani sign
language e-dictionary provides an opportunity for over 30,000
speech and hearing-impaired individuals to learn sign language in
the mother tongue. Photo and video descriptions of more than 5,000
words have been collected in the online dictionary. By using the
Jestdili.az resource, speech- and hearing-impaired people and their
relatives can learn sign language online without going anywhere or
without a teacher.
It should be noted that more than 200 finalists of the Golden
Winners Award were selected this year, and the projects were
evaluated by a 39-member international professional jury. The
projects of world-recognized companies such as Turk Telecom, Shell,
Toyota, SOCAR Turkiye, Hyundai, and MasterCard were among the
winners in varinominations, as well. In fact, Nar was selected
as the winner among hundreds of companies and became the first
Azerbaijani company to receive this award.
Aziz Akhundov, Corporate Communications Director at Nar, noted
that he feels proud that the company representing Azerbaijan won
the most prestigiaward in the field of public relations.“At
Nar, we are particularly sensitive to the sustainability and value
of the projects for the country. Our social projects for hearing
and speech-impaired people are of special importance in terms of
making a positive impact on their lives and creating an inclusive
society. International recognition and award given to our
initiatives show that our efforts are aligned with the right
direction."
The International Public Relations Association (IPRA ) was founded in 1955 as a global
cooperation platform uniting professionals in this field. Since
1983, the association has been closely cooperating with the UN and
its sub-organizations. The IPRA takes the UN's Sustainable
Development Goals (SDG ) as
a basis for the evaluation of the projects.
As the first Azerbaijani company to
joi the UN Global Compact, Nar builds its social
responsibility strategy in accordance with these goals. The sign
language project was also implemented in accordance with the
inclusive education
goal of the UN. The project was developed in partnership with
"Support for the Deaf" and "Regional Development" public
associations.
More information about all social projects implemented by Nar is
available at nar.az/projects .
Nar currently provides high-quality communication
services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile
operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for
the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric
strategy, providing best-in-class service at an affordable
price.
