Nar Won An International Award

The award-winning project“jestdili.az”, the first Azerbaijani sign language e-dictionary provides an opportunity for over 30,000 speech and hearing-impaired individuals to learn sign language in the mother tongue. Photo and video descriptions of more than 5,000 words have been collected in the online dictionary. By using the Jestdili.az resource, speech- and hearing-impaired people and their relatives can learn sign language online without going anywhere or without a teacher.

It should be noted that more than 200 finalists of the Golden Winners Award were selected this year, and the projects were evaluated by a 39-member international professional jury. The projects of world-recognized companies such as Turk Telecom, Shell, Toyota, SOCAR Turkiye, Hyundai, and MasterCard were among the winners in varinominations, as well. In fact, Nar was selected as the winner among hundreds of companies and became the first Azerbaijani company to receive this award.

Aziz Akhundov, Corporate Communications Director at Nar, noted that he feels proud that the company representing Azerbaijan won the most prestigiaward in the field of public relations.“At Nar, we are particularly sensitive to the sustainability and value of the projects for the country. Our social projects for hearing and speech-impaired people are of special importance in terms of making a positive impact on their lives and creating an inclusive society. International recognition and award given to our initiatives show that our efforts are aligned with the right direction."

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA ) was founded in 1955 as a global cooperation platform uniting professionals in this field. Since 1983, the association has been closely cooperating with the UN and its sub-organizations. The IPRA takes the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG ) as a basis for the evaluation of the projects.

As the first Azerbaijani company to joi the UN Global Compact, Nar builds its social responsibility strategy in accordance with these goals. The sign language project was also implemented in accordance with the inclusive education goal of the UN. The project was developed in partnership with "Support for the Deaf" and "Regional Development" public associations.

