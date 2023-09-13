Un Call For More Peace Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to strengthen their efforts to achieve a more stable form of peace to rid our nations and communities of conflict.
Guterres mentioned this during his statement at the annual peace bell ringing ceremony at the headquarters in New York, commemorating the International Day of peace which falls on September 21.
The day corresponds with the SDG summit to be held by the UN under the slogan of sustainable development under the auspices of the General Assembly.
"Drop by drop, the poison of war is infecting our world. Placing millions in the line of fire. Eroding human rights and the security and wellbeing of all people. And reversing hard-won development gains" said Guterres.
Adding, "We can all do our part to change that and nurture the seeds of hope, by rallying together to tackle the common challenges we face."
"Pushing for peace means focusing on prevention, dialogue and mediation to heal divisions آ... Pushing for peace means addressing discrimination and racism. آ... Pushing for peace means accelerating our battle against climate change" Guterres explained.
Before ringing the bell he also mentioned the need to reflect on the meaning and necessity of peace and how each person can play their role in the process. (end)
asa.rj.aq
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107064508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.