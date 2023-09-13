Deputy Head Of Russian Ministry Of Health Is Not Allowed To Attend Who Meeting In Denmark

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay was not allowed to enter Denmark, where he was going to attend a meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO).
The Russian Embassy in Denmark reported this on Telegram channel, Ukrinform reported.
"A regional meeting of the World Health Organization is taking place in Copenhagen on September 12-14. State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Health O.O. Salagay was supposed to participate in this event. However, he was denied entry to Denmark at Kastrup airport," the diplomatic mission said.
The Russian Embassy will demand an apology and explanation from the Danish authorities. Denmark has not yet commented on the incident.
As reported, on May 2023, the WHO closed its Office for the Control of Noncommunicable Diseases in Moscow. Its authority was transferred to the organization's European Bureau, which is located in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.
