Family-Owned Indiana Truck Dealer Introduces Third Generation Of Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Trucks, a 58-year-family-owned-and-operated Kenworth commercial truck dealer group, is announcing the third generation of leadership following a decade of tremendgrowth led by more-than-20-year CEO John Nichols. During John Nichols' tenure, the business doubled in dollar volume, geographical footprint served and number of employees. The privately-held, Indiana-based company employs 454 Hoosiers across the state as part of its more than 700-member team across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Receiving a Kenworth Gold Award in 2021, Palmer Trucks leadership stands with a Kenworth W990. Left to Right: Tom Kapitan - COO, Scott Nichols - CEO and Co-President, Jacob Nichols - CHRO and Co-President, John Nichols - Executive Chairman.

John Nichols will assume the role of Executive Chairman, as his sons, Jacob and Scott Nichols, lead the organization day-to-day. John comments, "We've seen tremendgrowth throughout the last 20 years here at the Crossroads of America, and we've grown and adapted to better support regional companies with expanded facilities, quality-engineered Kenworth trucks and cutting-edge technology." When reflecting on his career and the mentorship of his sons, he added, "Now is the time for the next generation to assume a more involved role in our day-to-day operations so that we continue to grow and adapt to best serve the trucking industry. I look forward to providing continued guidance and mentorship."

Scott Nichols, grandson of Founder Eldon Palmer with more than 20 years in the business, will assume the role of CEO and Co-President. Scott adds, "It is an honor and privilege I take with great humility to lead our organization, and I look forward to what the future holds with an open mind. My grandfather and father have been a tremendinspiration, and I hope to follow in their footsteps by treating all with honesty, dignity and respect."

According to the Indiana Motor Truck Association, more than 220,000 Hoosiers are employed by the trucking industry within Indiana, meaning one out of 12 residents plays a direct role in moving the nation's goods.

Jacob Nichols, grandson of Founder Eldon Palmer, will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer and Co-President to develop additional well-paying careers for Hoosier residents. Jacob comments, "There's tremendpotential for young Indiana residents to find meaningful careers with endless growth and opportunity. I'm thrilled to lead our team in developing and growing programs to support those folks at Palmer Trucks." Palmer Trucks' new Excelerate program, due to be launched this fall, will offer eager-to-learn job-seekers a no-cost entry-level education and diesel technician position, narrowing the skills gap and providing stable, long-term employment. The program will serve all Palmer Trucks locations across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

About Palmer Trucks

Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® -The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis in July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 700 team members and a network of 12 dealerships and three TRP parts stores. The company is an A-rated and accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Additional information can be found at palmertrucks.com.

