French army procedures continue in Gabon after revolution

French army procedures in Gabon are gradually recommencing after being postponed for more than a week ago in reply to the revolution that overthrew Leader Ali Bongo, France's Ministry of the Armed Forces declared on Monday.



“The actions are gradually resuming, on a case-by-case basis,” French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu informed the news agency. Paris declared at the start of September that it had postponed army collaboration with Gabon’s recent establishments, who took authority on August 30, hours following a longtime president Ali Bongo was announced the victor of the nation`s presidential vote.



The revolution directors cancelled the election outcomes also thawed national organizations, efficiently finishing the governing of the overthrown leader, who had been in workplace for 14 years also had his order rehabilitated for a third period.



France has destined the army coup of its previous colony also requested that the election outcomes, which the Gabonese antagonism has branded a “fraud,” be appreciated.



