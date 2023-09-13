Saudi Arabia To Establish Investment Facilitation Office In India

New Delhi, Sept 12 (KNN) Saudi Arabia's minister of investment Khalid A. Al Falih on Monday informed that the country will soon set up an office in India for investment facilitation.

During the India-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum meet, the minister said that the country would send a delegation to India to explore investment opportunities. He added that his delegation would explore Gift City along with Mumbai and New Delhi.









"I will match your offer and commit today that we will open an office in India for investment facilitation. We are talking about bi-directional (facilitation),” he said.

The Saudi Minister also highlighted his interest in investing in Indian start-ups which cater to the Saudi markets via venture capital funds.

The India-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum meet was also attended by India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. During the event, Goyal also informed about India's plan on setting up an office in Riyadh which will be partnered by FICCI and Invest India and some officials of the commerce and industry ministry.

“We have invited PIF, other SWFs, and investors to come and set up office in GIFT City. Khalid Bhai and I both are committed to it. We have agreed that within the next 6 months, we will make both these in action actually on the ground," he said.

(KNN Bureau)