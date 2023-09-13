Dgft Revises Export Policy Of Food Supplements Containing Botanicals

New Delhi, Sept 12 (KNN) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has notified amendment of the Export Policy of Food Supplements containing botanicals under ITC HS code

1302

and

2106

intended for human or animal consumption to European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK).

They will require issuance of official certificate by EIC/EIA or SHEFIXIL, read the notification released on Monday.







DGFT allowed Shellac Export Promotion Council (SHEFEXIL) to issue an official certificate for a period of three months from the date of issuance of the notification.

SEPC (Shellac Export Promotion Council) was formed under sponsorship of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India to facilitate India's exports of shellac and lac based products.

(KNN Bureau)