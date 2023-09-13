(MENAFN- KNN India)
DGFT Revises Export Policy Of Food Supplements Containing Botanicals
New Delhi, Sept 12 (KNN) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has notified amendment of the Export Policy of Food Supplements containing botanicals under ITC HS code
1302
and
2106
intended for human or animal consumption to European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK).
They will require issuance of official certificate by EIC/EIA or SHEFIXIL, read the notification released on Monday.
DGFT allowed Shellac Export Promotion Council (SHEFEXIL) to issue an official certificate for a period of three months from the date of issuance of the notification.
“The Central Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by
Section 3
read with
section 5
of the
Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992 (No. 22 of 1992), as amended, read with
Para 1.02
and
2.01
of the
Foreign Trade Policy, 2023
hereby amends the
schedule -2 of ITC (HS) Export Policy, 2018,” said the notification.
SEPC (Shellac Export Promotion Council) was formed under sponsorship of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India to facilitate India's exports of shellac and lac based products.
The notification can be accessed at:
(KNN Bureau)
