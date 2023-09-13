Amir Arrives In El Salvador

San Salvador: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived today in the capital San Salvador, on an official visit to the Republic of El Salvador.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at the El Salvador International Airport Saint Oscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdamez by Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador HE Felix Augusto Antonio Ulloa Garay, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in El Salvador HE Fahad Salem Al Marri, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the state HE Milton Alcides Magana Herrera, and members of the Qatari embassy.