Oas - Honduras To Support More Than 100 Internally Displaced Persons

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

/ HONDURAS – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Office of Human Rights of Honduras signed an agreement that establishes the starting point of a project to support more than a hundred internally displaced persons in the country.

The project“Strengthening the governmental response to assist internally displaced persons due to violence” will be implemented between 2023 and 2024 with funding from the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework Fund (MIRPS Fund), established within the OAS and administered by its Department of Social Inclusion.

This project will benefit more than 100 persons in the most affected communities by the phenomenon of internal displacement in Honduras.

It seeks to consolidate the institutional response to the population internally displaced by violence by:

1) The delivery of humanitarian assistance and inter-institutional coordination of protection measures, for people internally displaced by violence and/or at risk of displacement;

2) The delivery of seed capital to persons internally displaced by violence and/or at risk of displacement; and

3) Institutional strengthening through training processes focused on improving care for displaced persons.

The initiative is part of the first portfolio of projects of the MIRPS Fund, launched with the pioneering contribution of Spain.

The event was attended by the representative of the OAS General Secretariat in Honduras, Catherine Pognat; the ambassador of Spain in Honduras, Diego Nuño; the minister of human rights, Nathalie Roque; the Representative of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Andrés Celis; MeliPocasangre, regional coordinator of the MIRPS Fund; the vice chancellor for migration and consular affairs of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Honduras, Antonio García Carranza; and Julie Thompson, policy and human rights officer of theEmbassy, representing the chair of the MIRPS Support Platform.