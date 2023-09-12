Is There A Future For Esg?

Social impact communicator Michael Maslansky and his firm recently concluded an extensive research study on ESG and its future. Join the Impact Relations Institute, in partnership with 3BL Media, for our next Impact Council on Wednesday, October 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT to discuss the findings and explore:



Why some insist the language of ESG is divisive

The factors that impact investors' attitudes toward ESG Whether ESG delves deep enough into the negative impacts of its investments, and why many progressives opt for B Corps, Public Good companies or Benefit Corps instead

Meet your speaker:

Michael Maslansky is the CEO and author of The Language of Trust. He and his team have long operated with the philosophy that it isn't what you say, but what your audience hears. M+P, essentially, is a language agency.

Since publishing his book, Michael has become one of the leading experts on reputation and crisis communication in the world. He has served as a senior advisor to Wells Fargo, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Bank of America, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer, among others, and has helped industry associations in financial services, energy, and personal care navigate major industry transformations and crises.

What else would you like to learn in this session? Email your request to .