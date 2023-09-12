Russian Uvt Aero Launches New Flights Between Kazan And Samarkand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 12. The Russian
UVT Aero airline will launch regular flights between Tatarstan's
capital Kazan and Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Trend reports.
Regular flights from the Gabdulla Tukai Kazan International
Airport will be operated starting September 24 by a 50-seat
Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft.
Flights to Samarkand are scheduled once a week on Sundays:
Departure from Kazan at 22:35; arrival in Samarkand at
04:15
Departure from Samarkand at 05:15; arrival at Kazan airport
at 06:55
The time for each airport is indicated locally.
Earlier this year, the opening of direct flights between Kazan
and Samarkand was discussed by Chief Executive Officer of UVT AERO
Airlines, Petr Trubayev, and Commercial Director of Samarkand's Air
Marakanda, Dmitry Martynenko. The parties confirmed their
intentions to launch the air service during the visit of the
airline's delegation to Uzbekistan in August 2023.
"We are ready to contribute to the bilateral development of air
service between Uzbekistan and Tatarstan in every possible way, and
we aim to strengthen our cooperation", Dmitry Martynenko said.
