Feg Investment Advisors Builds Dallas Office With New Advisor Stephen P. Haines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Stephen Haines, Advisor, FEG Investment Advisors His experience in community foundations from inside the investment office will be invaluable as our firm continues to enhance its spectrum of investment management services.” - Alan Lenahan, Incoming CEO, FEG Investment AdvisorsCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FEG Investment Advisors (FEG), headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, recently announced that Stephen P. Haines has joined the firm as an Advisor in the Dallas, TX office.
FEG is excited to welcome Haines, who is joining FEG after spending the last 5+ years at Communities Foundation of Texas. Haines served as Investment Officer at Communities Foundation of Texas, allocating $1.2 billion in foundation investment assets. Prior to his work at Communities Foundation of Texas, Stephen served as Regional Director in the Institutional Services Group at Dimensional Fund Advisors before being named Director on the Portfolio Management team at Allianz.
“We are excited to have Stephen join our team in Dallas,” said Alan Lenahan , Incoming CEO.“His experience in community foundations from inside the investment office will be invaluable as our firm continues to enhance its spectrum of investment management services.”
Stephen's position will work to advance FEG's role in serving foundations, endowments, and nonprofit institutions in Dallas and beyond, acknowledging FEG's long-term commitment to Texas as well as its deeper, on the ground approach to advising clients across the region.
“Our investment work at Communities Foundation of Texas shows it's possible to both make investments that reflect individual organizational values, while also supporting the philanthropic mission,” said Haines.“At FEG, I'm excited to call upon that investment experience to partner with other nonprofits, foundations, and educational institutions to serve them in seeking similar investment success.”
Stephen holds a bachelor's degree from Baylor University, and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.
In 2016, FEG acquired Larry Thompson & Associates, Inc. (LT&A), a nearly 24-year-old independent investment consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas and has continued to strengthen its presence in Texas and the surrounding region.
###
About FEG
FEG provides investment consulting, portfolio management, and research services to clients nationwide. Established in 1988, the independently-owned firm has approximately $75.7 billion in total client assets under advisement as of March 31, 2023. FEG services include FEG Consulting, which provides traditional, nondiscretionary investment consulting services to institutions; Portfolio Management, which provides outsourced CIO and discretionary portfolio management services for institutions and financial intermediaries; and FEG Research Services, which provides traditional and alternative strategies' investment manager research, due diligence and monitoring. For more information, visit .
Delyse Lawless
FEG Investment Advisors
+1 513-719-5075
emailhere
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107048516
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.