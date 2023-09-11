Management Changes Announced At Credit Suisse After Ubs Takeover

In a memo to his staff consulted by Keystone-SDA, CEO Ulrich Körner points out that this departure will lead to a host of changes in the chain of responsibility. Indeed, UBS Switzerland CEO Sabine Keller-Busse has reshuffled her management team with people largely drawn from her own ranks. The appointments will take effect on September 18.

André Helfenstein will remain Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Credit Suisse (Switzerland). Simone Westerfeld will retain her position as Head of Private Clients at UBS, Alain Conte will continue as Head of Corporate Clients in Switzerland, and Andy Kollegger will continue to look after international business.

The only two-headed management team will be that of the Investment Bank Switzerland, comprising Jens Haas (Credit Suisse) and Martin Kesselring (UBS). Reto Müller, head of risk for the Swiss business, also joins from Credit Suisse. His predecessor Frank Höner decided to leave the bank at the end of November.