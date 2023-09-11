Hic Global Solutions Launches A New Cutting

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Sep 11, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

HIC Global Solutions, a leading name in IT Consulting and innovative software solutions, announces the launch of ' QB Sync Made Easy ,' a dedicated QuickBooks & Salesforce integration app designed to simplify financial management for businesses of all sizes.

The newly launched app marks the addition of a new product to HIC's illustrisuite of products, showcasing the company's initiative to build the most advanced integration apps for enterprises.

With millions of users using both Quickbooks and the Salesforce connector app , this application comes as a comprehensive solution for connecting their QuickBooks accounts with Salesforce CRM, unifying sales and accounts for better performance on a variety of accounting metrics.

“With QB Sync Made Easy, we're paving the way for financial integration," said Piyush Singhal, CEO of HIC Global Solutions. "With this innovation, we're not just bridging the gap between QuickBooks and Salesforce but we're also transforming how businesses harness their financial data for success. It is our mission to make data-driven decisions as easy as possible for organizations.



Innovative Features of the App Include:

Power of Instant Data with Real-time sync : QB Sync Made Easy offers real-time synchronization of all accounting entities, including tax invoices, transactions, bills, vouchers, and orders, seamlessly integrating them with your Salesforce platform.

Two-Way Sync: Move your data effortlessly between QuickBooks and Salesforce with QB Sync Made Easy's two-way sync functionality.

Historical QB Data Sync: Migrate historical QuickBooks data into Salesforce effortlessly to gain a comprehensive perspective for better reporting and informed decision-making.

Support for Multiple QB Environments: QB Sync Made Easy seamlessly integrates multiple QuickBooks sandbox environments with your Salesforce instance, offering unparalleled flexibility for organizations with diverse accounting needs.

Dynamic Mapping: Our dynamic field mapping makes using QB Sync Made Easy intuitive, whether you're an IT expert or a non-technical user. No more complex configurations; this solution adapts to your unique requirements.

No Code Configuration: Experience an interactive user interface that requires no coding. QB Sync Made Easy is designed for the best user experience, ensuring a hassle-free setup process.

Effortless Invoice Creation and PDF Sharing: Convert your synced QuickBooks Online data into invoices within Salesforce. Plus, easily share estimates via email as professionally formatted PDFs.

Availability: The QB Sync Made Easy app is available for free on Salesforce AppExchange. Install QB sync made easy now !

About HIC Global Solutions:

HIC Global Solutions is a trusted leader in cloud integration solutions and Salesforce Consulting services, committed to helping businesses harness the full potential of their technology stack. With a foon innovation, HIC Global Solutions empowers organizations to streamline their operations, improve data accuracy, and enhance customer experiences through their tailored cloud integrations.