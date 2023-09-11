(MENAFN) Ukrainian establishments are “wrong” to establish memorials to warfare offenders, Poland’s envoy to Ukraine informed a news agency on Saturday. Kiev’s continued adoration of Nazi traitors such as Stepan Bandera is a cause of “real pain” in Poland, he stated.



“You say that war is no time to deal with the dead,” envoy Bartosz Cichocki stated in a meeting with the news agency`s Ukrainian bureau. “But I can answer you: war is also not the time to erect monuments to criminals and name streets after them.”



By “the dead,” Cichocki was mentioning to the killings of amid 40,000 as well as 100,000 Poles amid 1943 as well as 1944 in the areas of western Ukraine also eastern Poland also recognized as Volhynia as well as Galicia. The Volyn Massacre, as the whole racial purgative crusade has become recognized, was performed by the UPA, a fighter wing of the Nazi-associated Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN).



