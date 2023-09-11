Chief Of Azerbaijan Army General Staff Starts Official Visit To Türkiye (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. First Deputy
Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan
Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has started official visit to
the Republic of Türkiye on September 11, Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense
He is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with the military
leadership of Türkiye as part of the visit held at the invitation
of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the
Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gürak.
Issues of cooperation in military, military-technical, military
education and a number of other fields to be discussed as part of
the visit.
Metin Gürak previously visited Azerbaijan in the end of August.
This was his first official visit to the country. He noted the
importance of the joint events planned to be held in 2024 with the
participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen.
In a meeting with Azerbaijani military officials, he discussed
the results of the work carried out in the direction of further
expansion of cooperation in military, military-technical,
military-educational, and other fields, as well as the importance
of implementing these activities more intensively.
