Chief Of Azerbaijan Army General Staff Starts Official Visit To Türkiye (Photo)

He is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with the military leadership of Türkiye as part of the visit held at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gürak.

Issues of cooperation in military, military-technical, military education and a number of other fields to be discussed as part of the visit.

Metin Gürak previously visited Azerbaijan in the end of August. This was his first official visit to the country. He noted the importance of the joint events planned to be held in 2024 with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen.

In a meeting with Azerbaijani military officials, he discussed the results of the work carried out in the direction of further expansion of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as the importance of implementing these activities more intensively.