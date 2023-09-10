Eec To Lead Trade Mission Of 22 Companies To Iraq

May Helmy, the Executive Director of EEC, said that the mission includes sectors such as household and electrical appliances, electrical industries, utensils, household appliances, metalworking, and automobile components. She said that these sectors represent the largest share of Egyptian engineering exports, which reached $477m for electrical appliances, $252m for car components, $236m for home appliances, and $192m for electrical and electronic industries, in the first half (H1) of 2023.

Helmy added that foreign trade missions are one of the most important promotional tools used by the EEC to be present in foreign markets and market variengineering products. She said that the EEC has an annual plan for foreign missions that focuses on the comparative advantage of target markets. She also said that EEC continues its activities to enter varimarkets in Asia and Africa, as there is a high demand for Egyptian engineering products. She said that the EEC organizes direct and virtual meetings between Egyptian companies and their counterparts in several countries.