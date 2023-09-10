Japanese Business Ready To Join Reconstruction Of Ukraine - Ministry Of Economy

As reported by the

Government Portal

with reference to the Ministry of Economy, this was discussed during the meeting of the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko with representatives of the Japanese business delegation, reports Ukrinform.

"Despite an ongoing war, Ukraine's economy demonstrates resilience and adaptability and is recovering faster than previously predicted - based on this year's results, we expect GDP growth of up to 4%. Currently, we are directing our main efforts to the reconstruction of what's been destroyed and invite investors to invest in the development of projects in Ukraine. For our part, we are looking for ways to insure investments and have already had some success in this. Currently, the Government has identified five priorities for rapid recovery: energy, housing, critical infrastructure, demining, and economic recovery – development of small and medium-sized businesses," said Yuliya Svyridenko.

As noted, the meeting was attended by representatives of companies working in the fields of health care, e-commerce, communication, and financial technologies, production of transport and industrial goods, such as Rakuten, Allm, and others.

During the meeting, Japanese business delegates presented a number of projects and technologies that they propose to implement in Ukraine. Thus, in the city of Bucha, with the participation of Japanese business, it is proposed to create a green industrial zone with an area of 3,000 hectares, where the production of green hydrogen will be carried out. This will enable the local generation of renewable energy, heat and fuel and contribute to the energy independence of Bucha.

Technologies were also presented, the use of which will be advantagein the recovery process, in particular: medical technologies and programs for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of PTSD and stress-related disorders; technology for safe and rapid survey of construction sites, which can be used to monitor infrastructure in remote areas (e.g. dams), it allows the creation of accurate 3D maps in real time; drinking water purification systems with the function of autonomoperation and maintenance, which are currently used in evacuation centers in areas affected by natural disasters in varicountries; system for scientific support of agricultural production, which collects data on the environment, weather conditions, plant growth, and analyzes it with the help of AI and provides recommendations for increasing crop yields.

In turn, the Ukrainian side presented developed Ukrainian projects to attract investments.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimdiscussed areas of cooperation for the restoration of Ukraine, in particular in the fields of energy, transport, demining, creation of new jobs, and the social sphere.