Budanov: This Is First War Where All Types Of Weapons Were Used

He said this at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting "The Future is Being Decided in Ukraine," organized by YES in partnership with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, Ukrinform reports, citing the YES website .

"The war did not benefit Putin's regime: the economy is not holding up, that is a fact. Finances are kept thanks to reserves, and the military power has lost a lot during the war. The professional army, in the general sense, ended last fall. Now they are fighting using mobilized soldiers. The production of new weapons and equipment is at an absolutely insufficient level," Budanov said.

He believes that this is the first war where all types of weapons were used.

"What kind of escalation can we talk about if absolutely all types of weapons are used, from submarines to strategic bombers? We need to change the logic: not everything is in the hands of the Russian Federation, and not everything is in the hands of other players on the world stage, something also depends on us," Budanov said.

He also warned against euphoria, because the enemy is learning, including adopting successful Ukrainian tactics.

"In terms of creativity and flexibility, we still beat Russia. Putin's regime is not so powerful anymore. But it is still an insurmountable enemy, and you can't just say that everything is completely bad for them. They are adapting. They have built more than one line of defense. But our movement continues," Budanov said.