Nighttime Attack On Kyiv: Air Defenses Destroy More Than 20 Uavs

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the city administration, said that enemy drones attacked the capital in groups and from varidirections. According to preliminary information, the enemy used Shahed UAVs.

“The air defense forces managed to destroy more than two dozen enemy UAVs (the exact number and type will be made public by the Air Force). Debris fell in several districts of the capital. In Shevchenkivskyi [district], they damaged an apartment in a high-rise building. But most of the debris fell on open, unbuilt area,” he said.

Cars, trolleypower lines, and road surfaces were damaged, Popko noted.

"At the moment, we know of one victim (without a threat to life)," the report says.

As reported, on the night of September 10, during Russia's drone attack, UAVs debris fell in several districts of Kyiv, causing fires.