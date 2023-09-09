Intercontinental Dhaka Wins World Travel Awards

Dhaka : InterContinental Dhaka – has been recognized as one of the winners at the 30 th Annual World Travel Awards. The

hotel was voted as the 2023 World Travel Awards winner of Bangladesh's Leading Business Hotel and Bangladesh's Leading Hotel Suite: Presidential Suite @ InterContinental Dhaka.

The finest travel and hospitality brands from across Asia and Oceania were unveiled at World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

on September 6. Md. Atiqur Rahaman, Managing Director of Bangladesh Services Ltd. and

Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales &

Marketing of InterContinental Dhaka received the

Award on behalf of the Hotel.







Expressing his great satisfaction over receiving such a coveted recognition,

Rahaman vowed for InterContinental Dhaka's endeavour on business sustainability towards its journey for

tomorrow,

while

Maruf thanked

WTA, the global community and varistakeholders for voting overwhelmingly for InterContinental

Dhaka

for this prestigiaward.

We are truly elated that winning

it

again at the World Travel Awards and winning consecutively at WTA is a true testament of our pursuit for excellence said Maruf. Commenting on

this recognition, Ashwani Nayar, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka

expressed his great pleasure and

dedicated it to the

hotel team, who have made it happen”.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

-N