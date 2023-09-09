Romania, U.S. To Hold Exercises In Black Sea, Danube Delta

That's according to the Romanian Navy's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The exercises will take place from September 11 to 15. Military personnel from Ukraine, Bulgaria, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey will also take part.

"The main objective of conducting Exercise Sea Breeze 23.3 is to develop operational and tactical interoperability between the participating countries, in the field of combating explosive devices, in particular, drifting sea mines, in order to ensure freedom of navigation," the Romanian Navy said.

Armored boats, amphibiarmored personnel carriers, reconnaissance aircraft and other equipment will be involved in the exercises.