Kroger Will Pay $1.4 Billion To Resolve Its Opioid Cases

The supermarket giant will pay $1.2 billion in abatement and $1.4 billion total to governments nationwide to help communities recover from the opioid crisis.

Attorney who led the prosecution against Kroger said it failed to adequately train & equip its pharmacists to identify and react to red flags on prescriptions.

