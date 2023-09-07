Stephanie Haavik Announces Her Next Single Confidence, Set To Release September 15Th

Decatur, Alabama Sep 7, 2023 (Issuewire)

Following her EP release, Stephanie encountered a challenging season battling health issues, a journey that brought her to a sudden standstill while trying to find answers to unexplainable neuropathy issues. During her journey towards healing and better health, Stephanie found her daily walk with God deepened more than ever before. Time on her face before Jebecame an even more vital part of her daily life and God started opening doors, one after another, providing direction, opportunities, and dreams. "Confidence" was one of many miracles that came out of this season although the lyrics had been established a couple of years prior. It is a powerful and anointed song that speaks a message of hope and prayerful declaration to the listener, particularly elevating the eyes of listeners going through varivalleys to Jesus. The catchy and vibrant bridge declares that even if it doesn't turn out like we think it should, He's still good. The confidence to stay firm in the hope and belief that what He says is true, regardless of the situation, is the heartbeat of this moving and inspiring song.

Working together with her producer, the amazing Sam Hart, was an incredible and refreshing experience and has set the stage for many more amazing projects to come. Sam was one of the co-writers of Confidence alongside Keri Aycock and Jessica Burch. Well-known musicians, including Austin Davis, known for touring with Kari Jobe, contributed to the amazing feel of this song.

ABOUT STEPHANIE HAAVIK - Stephanie is first and foremost a child of God, a wife, and a mother. She is also an avid songwriter, writing songs expressing deep messages from God's heart for His children, songs of worship and praise as well as inspirational songs uplifting those going through challenging life seasons.

As a faithful member of the Maverick City Choir from January 2020 - March 2022 Stephanie had the privilege of singing, recording, shooting music videos, and performing live with Christian artists such as Crowder, Sinach, Elevation Worship, Tasha Cobbs, Mandisa, We The Kingdom, Leeland, Wilder, Matthew West, and Maverick City Music.

As part of the Maverick City Choir, she was part of performing 'Song of the Year', Way Maker, at the 2020 Dove Awards, opened the 2021 K-Love Fan Awards together with Crowder at the Grand Ole Opry, and performed Jireh at the 2021 Dove Awards. She was also honored to be part of recording Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music's Grammy-winning album "Old Church Basement".

It has long been Stephanie's dream to write and release the music God has put on her heart. She released her first single, Holy Spirit Fire, in July of 2021. Prodigal was released in April of 2022, quickly followed by From You (featuring Kate Higginbotham) and Already There. Stephanie's first EP, "Posture", dropped on July 8th, 2022.

Apart from releasing her own music and partnering with amazing artists and voices in the Contemporary Christian space, Stephanie is actively involved with Writing Rounds, a vibrant and growing international songwriting community out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is also the co-founder of a recently launched ministry called A Holy Moment, a worship movement aimed to inspire and empower worship leaders and worshippers across multiple communities and churches to partner in unity, embrace the purpose of worship, and move back to the intimacy and life-changing place of staying in God's presence. Stephanie also travels across multiple states to lead worship at conferences, conventions, and in varichurches while being a committed part of her home church, Bcoming Church in Decatur, Alabama.

Stephanie has a burning heart for worship, for communicating the Gospel and God's love through singing and songwriting, for discipleship, and for speaking to future generations of worship leaders.