Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) First Lithium Shipment Boosts NAL Revenues

(ASX:SYA ) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

